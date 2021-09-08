A man was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (6 September), after pleading guilty to one count of attempted robbery.

The incident took place late at night in Castlefield, High Wycombe, last year.

Jordan Barrett-Benjamin, 25, of HMP Bullingdon, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery midway through his hearing which concluded on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Barrett-Benjamin

He was acquitted of one count of sexual assault and committing an offence in order to commit a sexual offence, in relation to the same incident.

The 25-year-old will serve his sentence after December 2023, he is already in jail after being sentenced for an unrelated crime.

On 30 September last year at approximately 11.45pm, Barrett-Benjamin was on his way home when he encountered the victim, who was walking her dog.

He approached the victim from behind and following a short struggle, in which the victim struck Barrett-Benjamin over the head with her torch, he ran off.

The victim was unhurt and managed to get herself to safety.

Barrett- Benjamin was identified from DNA evidence found on the victim’s clothing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christian Meichsner, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Barrett-Benjamin attacked a lone woman late at night while she was simply out walking her dog.

“It was a horrific and frightening ordeal for the victim, and it was only due to her brave and decisive actions that Barrett-Benjamin ran off empty handed.

“I know that this incident caused concern within the Castlefield community, and I would like to thank the local residents for their support during the investigation, particularly providing vital CCTV evidence which ultimately led to Barrett-Benjamin’s guilty plea.