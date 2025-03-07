Man from London on e-bike arrested in Aylesbury suspected of dealing cocaine

The man was arrested on Bicester Road

A man from London who was driving an e-bike through Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs in the town.

At around 3pm yesterday, Thames Valley Police officers stopped the rider, who is 21 years old, on Bicester Road.

He was searched by the officers who proceeded to arrest him and take him into custody.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the 21-year-old is suspected of: possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, illegally entering the country, being in possession of a criminal property, and using a motor vehicle on the road without third party insurance.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”