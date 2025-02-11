Man from London charged by police on suspicion of dealing cocaine in Aylesbury

His is being held in police custody

A suspected drug dealer from London has been charged by the police on suspicion of dealing cocaine in the Aylesbury area.

This afternoon (11 February), Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 23-year-old man from London was charged for his suspected involvement in cocaine dealing operations in Aylesbury.

He was searched by police officers on Southern Road on Monday (10 February) at around noon, and then subsequently arrested. He has since been formally charged with one count of possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being involved in the supply of cocaine, and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the man from London remains in its custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”