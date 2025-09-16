Man from London arrested suspected of dealing cocaine in Aylesbury estate

By James Lowson
Published 16th Sep 2025, 14:49 BST
An arrest made in this Aylesbury estateplaceholder image
A man from London has been arrested in Aylesbury suspected of dealing cocaine and cannabis in town.

On Monday just after 4pm, a 34-year-old from the capital, was arrested in Goosen Green.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that officers searched the man before putting him in handcuffs and taking him to the town’s stations.

Today, the police force confirmed the man was kept in police custody overnight where he remains.

He is suspected of committing five different offences: possession with the intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and being in possession of a criminal property, namely cash.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

