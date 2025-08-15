Man from London arrested in Aylesbury suspected of dealing cocaine

A man was arrested in this area.

A man from London was arrested in Aylesbury this week suspected of dealing cocaine in the area.

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed a 23-year-old from London was arrested in Park Street just after 8pm on Tuesday.

He was pulled over by police officers while driving a blue Peugeot along the Aylesbury route. Thames Valley Police adds that he was searched at the scene before being handcuffed by officers who suspected him of supplying drugs in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police says he remains in custody and is suspected of committing three crimes. He remains under investigation for possession with the intent to supply cocaine, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with licence and using a motor vehicle in public without third party insurance.

A spokesperson for the police force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”