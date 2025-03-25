Man from London arrested in Aylesbury neighbourhood suspected of dealing cocaine
Thames Valley Police confirmed a 35-year-old from London was arrested in Camborne Avenue on Thursday at around 9pm.
Police officers made the arrest after searching the man and he remains under investigation. He is suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and has been released from custody.
A police force spokesperson said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”