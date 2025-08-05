Man from London arrested in Aylesbury estate suspected of dealing cocaine
Yesterday, at around 4pm, a 28-year-old from London was arrested in the car park off Wedgewood Street.
Police officers approached a black Audi in the car park and completed a search of the vehicle. After it was searched, the driver was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed he was kept in custody overnight and remains under suspicion of committing four offences.
He is suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of the class A drug, possession of a criminal property, and using a car in a public place without third party insurance.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”