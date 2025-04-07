Man from High Wycombe arrested in Aylesbury neighbourhood suspected of dealing heroin and crack cocaine

By James Lowson
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:13 BST
A man from High Wycombe has been arrested in Aylesbury and is suspected of dealing heroin and crack cocaine in the town.

A 27-year-old from High Wycombe was arrested at just before 1pm on Saturday in Pluto Way.

He was stopped by Thames Valley Police officers and arrested after being searched. He is suspected of possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the man was held in custody overnight. A spokesperson for the force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

