Man from Coventry arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of dealing cocaine
Thames Valley Police has announced that a 36-year-old from Coventry was arrested just before 2pm yesterday in Fuggle Drive.
He was searched and then arrested by police officers and is suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of a criminal property, and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a vehicle without third party insurance.
Thames Valley Police adds that the individual was kept in police custody overnight.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”