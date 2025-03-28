Man from Coventry arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of dealing cocaine

By James Lowson
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:33 BST
A man was arrested in the neighbourhood yesterdayA man was arrested in the neighbourhood yesterday
A man was arrested in the neighbourhood yesterday
A man from Coventry has been arrested in Aylesbury after he was suspected of dealing drugs in the town.

Thames Valley Police has announced that a 36-year-old from Coventry was arrested just before 2pm yesterday in Fuggle Drive.

He was searched and then arrested by police officers and is suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of a criminal property, and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a vehicle without third party insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police adds that the individual was kept in police custody overnight.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice