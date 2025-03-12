Man from Brighton arrested at popular Aylesbury dining site suspected of dealing cocaine

He arrested on Monday

A man has been arrested in a popular tourist district in Aylesbury on suspicion of dealing drugs in the town.

Thames Valley Police confirmed yesterday, that a man from Brighton was arrested in Exchange Street on Monday.

Police officers stopped the unnamed 33-year-old when he was using an e-bike in town at around 4pm. He was searched and then arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply cocaine.

He remains under investigation for the alleged offence and is also under investigation for being involved in the supply of cocaine, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without the correct insurance.

Thames Valley Police also confirmed the individual was held custody overnight.

A police force spokesperson said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”