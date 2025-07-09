Man from Aylesbury and two women from Prince Risborough among five arrested as two 20-year-olds rushed to hospital following stabbing

A man from Aylesbury and two women from Princes Risborough, all in their 20s, are among the individuals arrested in connection with a stabbing reported in Bucks last night.

Police were alerted to reports of a stabbing taking place on The Pastures in High Wycombe at around 11pm.

Emergency responders rushed two men in their 20s to hospital. They sustained injuries which Thames Valley Police has described as ‘serious’ and are still receiving treatment at the medical facility.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident and were kept in custody overnight, the police force has revealed.

A 20-year-old man from Aylesbury and a 20-year-old man from High Wycombe were each arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. A 28-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, both from Princes Risborough, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Lead Investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Birtles moved to reassure the public, saying he believes it was a ‘targeted incident’.

“I understand that this may cause concern but we believe this to be a targeted incident with the parties known to each other,” Det Insp Birtles said.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation but have already made five arrests.

“We will remain at the scene today and possibly into tomorrow so if you have any questions or concerns, please speak to a uniformed officer.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting reference 43250342706.

“If you don’t wish to speak to police directly, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”