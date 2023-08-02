Man found with knuckle duster, knife, and cocaine in Aylesbury given jail term

A man caught with a knife, knuckle duster, and cocaine, in Aylesbury has received a jail sentence.

Simon Pettitt, 41, of Avenue Road, Winslow, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Monday (31 July).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to carrying an offensive and a bladed weapon, as well as being in possession of a class A drug.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court

One day earlier, Thames Valley Police officers searched Pettitt on Grenville Road where they found he was carrying the illegal items. He was arrested, charged and remanded on the same day.

Investigating officer PC Tom Cox, of Aylesbury South Neighbourhood Team, said: “Aylesbury South Neighbourhood Team is committed to removing drugs, offensive weapons and bladed articles from our streets.

“Be under no doubt, if you are caught in possession of a knife in Aylesbury, we will pursue you, arrest you and place you before the courts as part of Operation Deter, our no-tolerance approach to knife crime.