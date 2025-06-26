Man found guilty of murdering neighbour in Aylesbury with hammer and knife in 'distressing' attack

A man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbour in Aylesbury following a brutal attack involving a hammer.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Peter Kindell, aged 80, of Silverdale Close in Aylesbury killed a neighbour using a weapon.

He was unanimously found guilty via a jury today and awaits sentencing at a later date.

On 3 January this year at around 4.30pm in Silverdale Close, Kindell attacked one of his neighbours, John Jones. The court heard that the pair had been involved in a long-running feud. Jones, who was 76, was in the lobby area of the apartment complex when he was attacked by the octogenarian who was using a hammer.

Peter Kindell

Two women intervened and Kindell left the scene and went back to his home. Both women tended to Mr Jones and were on the phone speaking to the ambulance service when Kindell returned.

Kindell used a knife to stab Mr Jones to death, Aylesbury Crown Court heard. He was arrested shortly afterwards, and made no comment to most questions asked by police. In court, he claimed that he killed Mr Jones due to diminished responsibility.

This case was rejected by the prosecution who proved that the attack was researched and planned out in advance.

Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Whatever the reasons were for Kindell’s actions on 3 January, there can be no excuses for what he did.

“He has now been held accountable and been found guilty of murder. He will be sentenced in due course.

“John Jones was a well-loved man, and his death caused great distress to his loved ones and his friends.

“I would like to publicly acknowledge the courage and selflessness of the two women who went to the aid of Mr Jones, and also to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Mr Jones’s family.

“They have all been remarkably dignified in light of this horrendous incident, and have supported our investigation team throughout.

“I know that no outcome will serve as solace to them, but I hope that they are able to move on with their lives in the best way that they can, and I’d ask that their privacy is respected whilst they attempt to do so.”