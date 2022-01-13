Man found guilty of burglary and five counts of fraud at Aylesbury Crown Court

A man was found guilty of five counts of fraud and burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (January 10).

Mark Newsome's conviction related to an incident in which he used a stick to prop open a letterbox and poach someone's wallet from their home.

The 50-year-old of The Hide in Netherfield, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to a total of three years and three months in prison.

Mark Newsome faces over three years in jail

His case was decided over three days at court, he was found unanimously guilty on all six charges.

Newsome committed the crime on May 23 2021 at roughly 5.55pm, the home he stole from was in Thompson Street, New Bradwell.

Newsome used bank cards inside the stolen wallet to go on a spending spree.

Thames Valley Police used CCTV footage from the stores to build a case against the Milton Keynes man.

He was seen on camera frequenting shops where the bank cards were used following the burglary.

On June 14 Newsome was arrested.

Detective Inspector James Horseman, said: “I hope this sentence sends a strong message to offenders in the community that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police.