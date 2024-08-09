Man convicted of rape in Aylesbury after victim showed 'tremendous dignity and bravery' during investigation
Jack Powell, aged 23, of Griffin Lane, Aylesbury, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of rape, and sexual assault by penetration following a trial lasting five days.
In July 2020, Powell raped and sexually assaulted a woman aged in her twenties, at a property in Aylesbury.
He was arrested on 17 July 2020 and charged with the offences on December 1 the same year.
Sergeant Samuel Summers said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case, as she has displayed tremendous dignity and bravery to support our investigation to bring Powell to justice.
“Thames Valley Police is committed to tacking violence against women and girls and will always listen to and support victims, and seek to bring offenders to justice.
“If you are a victim, or suspect someone is a victim of crime, please contact the force. We have specially trained officers who will listen and support you.
“You can contact us via our website, by calling 101, or by visiting a police station.”
Powell has been remanded in custody for sentencing on September 2.