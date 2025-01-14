Man convicted of causing racially aggravated distress at Aylesbury hospitality venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Buckinghamshire was found guilty of committing a racially motivated offence in Aylesbury.

High Wycombe Magistrates' Court heard that Robert Thomas Elsey, aged 47, of Springhill Road, Grendon Underwood, was convicted of racially intentional harassment.

At a hearing on 3 January, Elsey was ordered to pay a fine of £1,211, compensation of £500, costs of £300 and a surcharge of £484, for a total of £2,495.

His conviction relates to words aimed at an Asian man who was working at a hospitality venue in Aylesbury in 2023. The exact location of the incident has not been published to protect the victim’s identity.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court

The victim told The Bucks Herald: “The outcome was really positive. I want to make a point that a lot of people go through things like this and a lot of people don’t even report it.

"Our town is a mixed town and I want to put something out there: that if you do report it, and it is proved, the person will get charged for it. I know a lot of taxi drivers that get racial abuse and don’t do nothing about it. I know a lot of shopkeepers who get racial abuse who don’t do nothing about it, because they think the police won’t do anything about it. I want to give them that hope.”

The victim, who has lived in Buckinghamshire for a long time, was also keen to point out his belief that this was a rare and uncommon incident.

He added: “In Aylesbury we are such a mixed community, when someone gets abused it’s kind of a big deal. I’ve been working here for 22 years and most of the time in Aylesbury, I’ve never had abuse like that.

"I want to make a change for my children. I don’t want my children to go through this thing. My dad and grandad went through racial abuse – for example my grandad felt he couldn’t go out at a certain time because there were racist groups around.”