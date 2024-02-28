Man charged with failing to control dangerous dog after incident by Aylesbury Vale farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with failing to control his dog in connection to an incident by farmland in an Aylesbury Vale village.

Alex Milenkovic, 29, of Shipton Lee, Quainton, has been charged with multiple offences relating to an incident on farmland near Quainton between 8am and 10am on 19 February.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (28 February) that the 29-year-old was charged with one count each of being the owner of a dog worrying livestock, being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, and of failing in his duty to ensure an animal’s welfare.