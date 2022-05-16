Man charged with drug supply offences after police raid in Aylesbury Vale village

Just before 8am on Thursday, May 12, the Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team from Thames Valley Police, assisted by local neighbourhood officers and the Problem Solving Team, executed a warrant at a residential premises in Red Kite View, Calvert.
Once inside, officers located a quantity of Class A drugs and recovered some stolen property.
The occupant has since been charged with the following offences:
Being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class A - Cocaine (Oct 2020 - May 2022)
Possessing a controlled drug of Class A - Cocaine
Handling stolen property.
The individual was remanded into police custody to appear in court on Friday, May 13.
