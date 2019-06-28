Man charged with drug offences after stop and search in Aylesbury

A man has been charged with drugs offences following a stop and search in Aylesbury, according to Thames Valley Police.

Carlos Andreas Baquero, 33, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday (Thursday) by police with one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and one count of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis).

Police say the charges are in connection with the stop of a vehicle on Avalon Street, Aylesbury at around 2.20pm on Monday June 24.

Baquero has been remanded in police custody and appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Friday).

Police say a 48-year-old man from Milton Keynes was also arrested on Monday on suspicion of theft and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and has since been released under investigation.