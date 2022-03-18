Man charged with causing death of Aylesbury mother in three-vehicle crash
He is due back in court next month
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision which killed an Aylesbury mother.
At a magistrates court hearing today (18 March), Mr Guy Lyster Portwin, 69, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He is also facing a further two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Amy Evans, from Great Kingshill, was killed when the Ford Focus she was driving was involved in a three-way collision with a Land Rover Discovery and a VW Golf on the Wendover bypass near Aylesbury on 7 June 2019.
Fire and rescue services, along with ground and air ambulances, rushed to attend the incident on the 60 miles per hour stretch of road but Amy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three passengers from the Ford Focus, all children, were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and treated for serious injuries.
Mr Lyster Portwin will return for sentencing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 25 April.
Matthew Claxson, partner at law firm, Moore Barlow, which is representing the family said: “These life changing incidents are a timely reminder of the value provided by the air ambulance who attended this incident.
"Reliant solely on charitable donations, at present there is no automatic process for them to recover the cost of the air ambulance from the at fault motor insurer, which is in stark contrast to the NHS ground ambulance services who are reimbursed and funded centrally.”