Man charged with attempted murder named after broad daylight stabbing in Aylesbury
A man has been charged with attempted murder relating to a stabbing which took place in Aylesbury on Tuesday afternoon (29 March).
Thames Valley Police revealed this morning (31 March), that Lloyd Manyange, 28, of The Pastures, High Wycombe, was charged with one count of attempted murder yesterday.
His arrest and subsequent charge, relates to an incident which took place on Walton Street on Tuesday.
A man in his 30s required hospital treatment after he was stabbed on the busy Aylesbury road.
Yesterday the police stated the man was still in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.
Manyange remains in police custody, he is scheduled to appear in High Wycombe Magistrates Court later today.
Yesterday, the police launched an appeal for more information regarding the attack in the hopes members of the public may have captured some of the incident on their dashcams.
Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, stated the force believes this was an isolated attack.