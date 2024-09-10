Man charged with attempted murder in connection with knife attack in Bucks town
Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man from Buckinghamshire on suspicion of committing attempted murder.
This morning (10 September), Thames Valley Police confirmed that Harry Benson, aged 27, of White Lion Road, Amersham, was charged with two counts of possession of a bladed article and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a sharply pointed article, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of cannabis.
His charges relate to an incident in the Bucks town which took place at around 6.40pm on Friday (6 September).
Benson is being kept in police custody ahead of a hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court on 7 October.