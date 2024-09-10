Man charged with attempted murder in connection with knife attack in Bucks town

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man from Buckinghamshire on suspicion of committing attempted murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (10 September), Thames Valley Police confirmed that Harry Benson, aged 27, of White Lion Road, Amersham, was charged with two counts of possession of a bladed article and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a sharply pointed article, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of cannabis.

His charges relate to an incident in the Bucks town which took place at around 6.40pm on Friday (6 September).

Benson is being kept in police custody ahead of a hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court on 7 October.