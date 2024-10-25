Man charged over assault causing grievous bodily harm following incident in Princes Risborough

By Olga Norford
Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 13:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged in relation to an assault following an incident on Monday night. (21/10)

Aaron Phillips, aged 35, of Chequers Avenue, High Wycombe, has been charged with one count of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charge is in connection with an incident in Laidler Gardens, Princes Risborough, at 10.45pm on Monday evening, when a man was assaulted.

Phillips appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (24/10) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 5, 2025.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice