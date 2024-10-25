Man charged over assault causing grievous bodily harm following incident in Princes Risborough
A man has been charged in relation to an assault following an incident on Monday night. (21/10)
Aaron Phillips, aged 35, of Chequers Avenue, High Wycombe, has been charged with one count of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
The charge is in connection with an incident in Laidler Gardens, Princes Risborough, at 10.45pm on Monday evening, when a man was assaulted.
Phillips appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (24/10) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 5, 2025.