A man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of dealing cannabis in Aylesbury.

At around 5pm yesterday (24 July), police officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Aylesbury.

He was arrested in a home in Oak Green after officers had seen a drug deal completed in the area, Thames Valley Police reports.

He was charged yesterday

The man was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug, cannabis.

He was kept in police custody and is due to appear in court later today (25 July).