Man charged on suspicion of dealing cannabis in Aylesbury

He will appear in court today
By James Lowson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of dealing cannabis in Aylesbury.

At around 5pm yesterday (24 July), police officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Aylesbury.

He was arrested in a home in Oak Green after officers had seen a drug deal completed in the area, Thames Valley Police reports.

He was charged yesterday
The man was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug, cannabis.

He was kept in police custody and is due to appear in court later today (25 July).

A police force spokesman said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”