Man charged after woman is hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following Aylesbury assault

The assault took place in broad daylight

A man has been charged in connection with an assault which led to a woman being rushed to hospital with serious injuries in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that one man has been formally charged in connection with an assault reported on Park Street on Monday.

At around 12:30pm, opposite the Co-Op funeral directors premises in Aylesbury, a woman in her 50s was punched and kicked. Thames Valley Police says this beating caused the victim to suffer ‘serious injuries’.

This afternoon, the police force confirmed that the woman remains in hospital receiving treatment.

In connection with the incident, Jerome Yearwood, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Connie Chandler, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened to please contact us.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who may have footage on their phones or any other devices which could help us in our investigation.

“Anybody with any information that may assist us is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250434923.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”