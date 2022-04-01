Man charged after stabbing victim left with serious injuries following Aylesbury attack
A man has been charged following the broad daylight stabbing in Aylesbury earlier this week but police have renewed an appeal for witnesses.
The incident happened around 3.15pm on Tuesday (29/3), when the victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed inside a vehicle in Walton Street.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.
Investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and following the charge of a man, we are not looking for any further suspects.
“I am appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about this incident, to please come forward.
“If you have any CCTV footage or any dash-cam footage to check in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.
“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220135947.
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”