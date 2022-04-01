Man charged after stabbing victim left with serious injuries following Aylesbury attack

The incident happened around 3.15pm on Tuesday (29/3), when the victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed inside a vehicle in Walton Street.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and following the charge of a man, we are not looking for any further suspects.

Police have renewed appeal for any witnesses to come forward

“I am appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about this incident, to please come forward.

“If you have any CCTV footage or any dash-cam footage to check in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220135947.