Man charged after hitting barriers at entrance to Prime Minister's country house Chequers in his VW Scirocco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Great Kimble near Aylesbury has been charged after hitting the barriers at the entrance to the Prime Minister's country house Chequers in his VW Scirocco.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged in connection with the road traffic collision near Aylesbury.

Matthew Wootten, aged 44, of Grove Lane, Great Kimble, was charged with one count each of aggravated criminal damage and dangerous driving today (5/7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge relates to a white Volkswagen Scirocco hitting the barriers at the entrance to Chequers on Missenden Road shortly after midday on 25 June.