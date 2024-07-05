Man charged after hitting barriers at entrance to Prime Minister's country house Chequers in his VW Scirocco
A man from Great Kimble near Aylesbury has been charged after hitting the barriers at the entrance to the Prime Minister's country house Chequers in his VW Scirocco.
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged in connection with the road traffic collision near Aylesbury.
Matthew Wootten, aged 44, of Grove Lane, Great Kimble, was charged with one count each of aggravated criminal damage and dangerous driving today (5/7).
The charge relates to a white Volkswagen Scirocco hitting the barriers at the entrance to Chequers on Missenden Road shortly after midday on 25 June.
Wootten has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (6/7).