Man charged after fleeing HMP Springhill
Officers arrested the runaway culprit today.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:37 pm
Thames Valley Police officers tracked down and arrested Aaron Williams today (August 6), who is currently serving a prison sentence at HMP Springhill.
The 41-year-old was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a release on temporary licence.
Williams will stand before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court later on today facing these new charges.
Between July 31 and his arrest today, officers were unaware of Williams' whereabouts.
Williams is serving time at HMP Springhill for GBH with intent.