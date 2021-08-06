Man charged after fleeing HMP Springhill

Thames Valley Police officers tracked down and arrested Aaron Williams today (August 6), who is currently serving a prison sentence at HMP Springhill.

The 41-year-old was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a release on temporary licence.

Williams will stand before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court later on today facing these new charges.

Aaron Williams

Between July 31 and his arrest today, officers were unaware of Williams' whereabouts.