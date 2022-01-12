Man charged after fatal road traffic collision in Buckingham
A woman died and a teenager was seriously injured in the crash
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:51 am
Updated
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:52 am
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Buckingham.
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Christopher Mattin, aged 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count each of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
It is in connection with a road traffic collision that occurred on May 10, 2020, on Stowe Avenue.
Sadly, a 39-year-old woman died at the scene.
An 18-year-old man sustained serious injuries.
Mattin is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on February 4.