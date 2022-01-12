Man charged after fatal road traffic collision in Buckingham

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Buckingham.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Christopher Mattin, aged 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count each of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It is in connection with a road traffic collision that occurred on May 10, 2020, on Stowe Avenue.

Thames Valley Police

Sadly, a 39-year-old woman died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man sustained serious injuries.