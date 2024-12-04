Man caught fly-tipping in Aylesbury receives £1k fine after dumping takeaway waste

A man from London has been ordered to pay a fine in excess of £1,100, which is linked to a fly-tipping incident filmed in Aylesbury.

Bucks Council has revealed that the man was initially fined £150 for littering, but this fee has risen to £1,100 after he ignored the bill.

Ricardo Allen of Hawkins Road, London, was issued the Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) back in March of this year. His higher fine was issued at a Wycombe Magistrates Court hearing, that Allen did not attend, on 16 October.

In the first hearing, video footage was shown where Allen could be seen littering on Broughton Lane. Footage came from the dashcam of another driver in the area, and showed rubbish being chucked out the window of Allen’s car.

It was confirmed that the rubbish consisted of takeaway packaging containing chicken bones.

Bucks Council took legal action against the litterer after he refused to pay the initial fine. At the second hearing Allen was ordered to pay £798.96 to the council for legal costs, a fine of £220 and a victim surcharge of £88.00. In total, he must pay £1,106.94 within 28 days.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “Littering doesn’t just harm the environment, it can also lead to a significant financial penalty. The impact is often greater than people realise. Fixed Penalties are issued to allow offenders an opportunity to discharge their liability and avoid a criminal record. Ignore the fixed penalty at your peril – we will always pursue justice! Even better still, don’t litter in the first place!

“Our ‘For Bucks’ Sake’ campaign aims to reduce littering and keep Buckinghamshire beautiful. The message is simple - we won’t tolerate littering in Bucks and wherever possible, we will clamp down hard on those who do. If you are one of the 70,000 dashcam users in Bucks, please help us by supplying footage if you film someone dropping litter from their vehicle in Bucks.”

The moment the fly-tipper was caught red-handed

Bucks Council encourages people to send in evidence of littering taking place, including incidents captured by vehicle dashcams via email.

Incidents of littering can also be reported to the council via its Fix My Street service.