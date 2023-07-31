News you can trust since 1832
Man banned from Aylesbury Vale address after reports of anti-social behaviour and harassment

Wendover Neighbourhood Policing Team obtained a closure order at court
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read

A man who police say has caused harassment and distress to his neighbours has been barred from an address in Aylesbury Vale.

Wendover Neighbourhood Policing Team obtained a closure order at court to ban the man from the address in Sydney Street.

The ban will last six weeks. However, it is an ongoing investigation and other agencies are dealing with a possible injunction order.

The ban follows weeks of investigation. Image submitted.
According to the team, the man has displayed anti-social behaviour and has caused harassment, alarm and distress to many other neighbours in the street.

The residents have been informed of the agreement on the closure order.

Crimes and concerns can be reported to the neighbourhood team or via the online reporting system.