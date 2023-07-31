Man banned from Aylesbury Vale address after reports of anti-social behaviour and harassment

A man who police say has caused harassment and distress to his neighbours has been barred from an address in Aylesbury Vale.

Wendover Neighbourhood Policing Team obtained a closure order at court to ban the man from the address in Sydney Street.

The ban will last six weeks. However, it is an ongoing investigation and other agencies are dealing with a possible injunction order.

The ban follows weeks of investigation. Image submitted.

According to the team, the man has displayed anti-social behaviour and has caused harassment, alarm and distress to many other neighbours in the street.

The residents have been informed of the agreement on the closure order.