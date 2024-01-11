“The defendant was willing to take needless risks and in doing so put other road users at risk of serious harm”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was caught speeding at a pace above 115mph when trying to escape the police near Bicester has been handed a community order.

Shivam Dhillon, 20, of Curzon Street, Wolverhampton, was convicted of driving dangerously on the M40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, resisting a constable in execution of duty, possession of cannabis, and criminal damage.

He must complete 240 hours unpaid work

Dhillon must complete 240 hours unpaid work and cannot drive a car for two years.

On 23 August 2023, Thames Valley Police officers chased Dhillon, after he failed to stop for them on the M40 near Bicester. He drove at speeds exceeding 115mph, swerved between traffic, before losing control and crashing at the Junction 8A slip road.

Dhillon ran off before officers reached his car, he resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him and between traffic in his efforts to get away. Eventually, he was arrested close to the hard shoulder of the M40. Officers discovered he had cannabis on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement