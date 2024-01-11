Man avoids jail after driving at 115mph to evade police near Bicester
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who was caught speeding at a pace above 115mph when trying to escape the police near Bicester has been handed a community order.
Shivam Dhillon, 20, of Curzon Street, Wolverhampton, was convicted of driving dangerously on the M40.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, resisting a constable in execution of duty, possession of cannabis, and criminal damage.
Dhillon must complete 240 hours unpaid work and cannot drive a car for two years.
On 23 August 2023, Thames Valley Police officers chased Dhillon, after he failed to stop for them on the M40 near Bicester. He drove at speeds exceeding 115mph, swerved between traffic, before losing control and crashing at the Junction 8A slip road.
Dhillon ran off before officers reached his car, he resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him and between traffic in his efforts to get away. Eventually, he was arrested close to the hard shoulder of the M40. Officers discovered he had cannabis on him.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Investigating officer, PC Harry Welch, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, based at Bicester, said: “This conviction demonstrates the seriousness of Dhillon’s driving, which fell far below that of a competent driver.“It was clear to see the defendant was willing to take needless risks and in doing so put other road users at risk of serious harm.“Hopefully this young driver learns their lesson and takes much more care in the future.”