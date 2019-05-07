Man assaulted and taxi damaged after attack outside Aylesbury nightclub

A man was assaulted and a taxi was damaged during an incident outside Mirage nightclub in the early hours of Monday May 6.

Two people were arrested after the incident on Buckingham Street at 4.15am yesterday morning.

Stock image of Mirage nightclub, Aylesbury

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old man from Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 32-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent - both have now been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101 quoting reference 43190135242.