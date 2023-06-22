Man arrested overnight after allegedly testing car door handles in Aylesbury

A man has been arrested overnight in Aylesbury after witness reports alleged that someone was testing car door handles nearby.

Last night (21 June) a 37-year-old from Aylesbury was arrested at 11pm on Priory Crescent.

He has been subsequently charged with vehicle Interference and is due to appear in court today.

Witnesses contacted the police last night claiming a man was trying the door handles of multiple vehicles in an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Initially, the man was arrested on suspicion of committing a vehicle theft. But he has since been charged with vehicle interference, which the police define as Interfering with a motor vehicle or with anything carried in or on a motor vehicle with the intention of committing theft of anything carried in or on the motor vehicle.