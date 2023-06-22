News you can trust since 1832
Man arrested overnight after allegedly testing car door handles in Aylesbury

He was kept in police custody overnight
By James Lowson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested overnight in Aylesbury after witness reports alleged that someone was testing car door handles nearby.

Last night (21 June) a 37-year-old from Aylesbury was arrested at 11pm on Priory Crescent.

He has been subsequently charged with vehicle Interference and is due to appear in court today.

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident
Witnesses contacted the police last night claiming a man was trying the door handles of multiple vehicles in an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Initially, the man was arrested on suspicion of committing a vehicle theft. But he has since been charged with vehicle interference, which the police define as Interfering with a motor vehicle or with anything carried in or on a motor vehicle with the intention of committing theft of anything carried in or on the motor vehicle.

A police force spokesman said: “If you’re concerned about crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”