A 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, April 20) on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody on Tuesday (April 19).

He is currently in police custody.

HMP Spring Hill is a men’s open prison in Grendon Underwood. It is jointly managed with Grendon Prison, which is on the same site.

HMP Grendon Springhill