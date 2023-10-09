Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after three-vehicle collision near Thame

Two men were taken to hospital following the crash

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving in connection to a crash near Thame.

A black BMW, a silver Ford Fiesta and a silver Mercedes-Benz E350 were involved in the collision on the A40 Old London Road at the junction with A418 Thame Road near Milton Common.

A 37-year-old man from Oxford, who was driving the BMW, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs, and also for assault.

Two men needed hospital treatment following the crash

He has been released but remains under investigation, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

The other two drivers, both men, one aged in his 30s, and one in his 40s, were taken to hospital with what the police described as serious injuries. Following treatment both men were discharged.

Investigating officer PC Mark Sanders, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby two men have sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“Anyone with dash-cam, video doorbell or CCTV footage that might assist our investigation should also please get in touch.