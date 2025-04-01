Man arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs in Aylesbury neighbourhood
Yesterday evening at around 7pm, a the 25-year-old from Aylesbury was stopped by police officers in Chestnut Crescent.
He was searched by officers and subsequently arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that he remains under police investigation, but has been released from custody.
A spokesperson for the police force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”