Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following collision on M40 in Bucks

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a collision on the M40 in Bucks last Tuesday (26/10).

The accident happened just after 2pm, close to junction 2, and involved a black Volkswagen Touran which was travelling on the motorway towards London when the vehicle collided with the central reservation and came to a stop.

The passenger exited the vehicle and made their way towards the hard shoulder of the motorway.

Thames Valley Police have issued an appeal for wiitnesses

Nobody was injured in the collision, however, following an investigation of the circumstances an arrest was made and appeal launched for witnesses.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jennifer Weaver, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation, and I would appeal to anybody who was driving on the M40 last Tuesday at around 2pm to please contact us if they witnessed this incident.

“I am particularly appealing to anybody who may have dash-cam in their cars to please check their footage and get in touch if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.

“A man has been arrested in connection with this collision and has been released on conditional bail until 26 November while the investigation continues.

“Anyone with any information can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210488842.