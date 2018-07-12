Man arrested in connection with Aylesbury murder detained under the Mental Health Act

A man arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Aylesbury has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The man detained was arrested at the scene of the incident, in Wood White Drive, Aylesbury, off the junction of Peacock Lane at just after 3.45pm on Saturday July 7.

Officers attended the scene and found a woman had sustained stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Lorna Myers, 54, from Aylesbury.

A post-mortem established the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

A 14-year-old boy who was also injured as a result of the incident remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 969.