Man arrested in connection with assault and sexual assault in woodland at Wendover near Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police has made an arrest in connection with two incidents, an assault and a sexual assault, which both occurred in Wendover.

A 52-year-old man from Wendover has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and released on police bail until 21 November.

The arrest is in connection with two incidents which occurred in woodland in Wendover.

The first incident happened on 7 December 2017, when a woman, in her 40s at the time, was walking her dog at around 12.20pm when a man jogging the opposite way touched her inappropriately over her clothing before jogging away.

The second incident happened between 1pm and 1.15pm on 7 October 2019, when a woman in her 40s was walking her dog when a man jogged past her. As he did, the woman’s dog jumped up at the man. The man punched the dog and then shoulder barged the woman, causing her to fall to the floor and break her elbow.

The dog was not hurt during the incident.

Investigating officer, DC James Lacey, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “Although an arrest has been made in connection with this incident, I am appealing for anyone with information on either incident to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, and quote 43190310866.”