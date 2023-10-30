News you can trust since 1832
Man arrested in connection to indecent exposure and sexual assault incident in Aylesbury

An arrest has been made in connection to an incident where a girl was assaulted in Aylesbury
By James Lowson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:34 GMT
A man has been arrested in connection to incidents of sexual assault and indecent exposure reported in Aylesbury.

Yesterday (29 October), Thames Valley Police confirmed a 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, indecent exposure and assault.

He has been released on police bail until 28 January 2024.

The arrest was confirmed by police yesterdayThe arrest was confirmed by police yesterday
His arrest is linked to an incident on 29 September where a a man approached a teenage girl as she left a shop on Stoke Road.

The offender grabbed the teenager by the arm and dragged her along the side of the road into an alleyway.

He forced the girl onto her knees and demanded that she perform sexual acts on him for money.

The victim’s friends and other members of the public quickly intervened and helped her escape, as the suspect fled on foot in the direction of the town centre.

She was not injured during the attack.

Then, on October 11 at around 5pm, a group of children saw the same man performing an inappropriate act in a public green space off Lee Road in Aylesbury.

People with information relating to the case can contact the police quoting reference number 43230464548.