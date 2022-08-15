Man arrested in connection to car thefts in Aylesbury area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (15 August), it was investigating a number of thefts reported in Aston Clinton, Quainton and Aylesbury.

The police announced that a male has been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle thefts.

One arrest has been made

Also, Thames Valley Police warns that opportunistic crooks are looking to steal from insecure cars.

A spokesperson said: “There are still reports of insecure vehicles being targeted by opportunistic thieves. We will be out on patrol in the night looking for offenders.

“Please make sure your vehicles are secure and no valuables are left on show.”

Recently the force has also warned residents of increasingly common catalytic converter thefts.

Most often Honda, Toyota and Lexus cars a targeted, the police force warns.

To avoid becoming a victim of this crime, motorists are encouraged to purchase lockguards to protect the increasingly expensive item.

Also car owners are advised to contact their garages to add security markings on the converter.