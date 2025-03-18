Man arrested in Aylesbury town centre on suspicion of dealing cocaine
Thames Valley Police confirmed a 47-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested in Buckingham Street just before 2pm.
He was searched by police officers and subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
A spokesperson for the police force confirmed that the man remained in police custody and is suspected of being involved in the supply of cocaine.
The spokesperson added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”