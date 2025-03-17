Man arrested in Aylesbury neighbourhood suspected of dealing cocaine

He was arrested on Saturday afternoon

A man has been arrested in Aylesbury suspected of being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 22-year-old man was arrested in Lansdowne Road just before 3pm on Saturday.

He was searched by officers prior to the arrest and is suspected of possessing cocaine with the intent to supply.

Thames Valley Police adds that he remains under investigation for that offence, plus possession of criminal property, using a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving a vehicle without third party insurance.

It has also been confirmed that he was held in police custody overnight.

A police force spokesperson said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

