Man arrested in Aylesbury neighbourhood suspected of dealing cocaine
Thames Valley Police has revealed that a 24-year-old from Aylesbury was arrested on Prince Rupert Drive yesterday. He is suspected of being involved in the supply of cocaine.
Police officers searched the man before arresting him and detaining him in custody, where he remained overnight.
The man has not been formally charged, according to the latest police update, but is under investigation for: possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being in possession of a criminal property, and possession of cannabis.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We can’t keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”