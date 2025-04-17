A man was arrested in the car park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in dealing cocaine outside a supermarket in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 25-year-old man was arrested outside Morrisons car park just before 6pm on Tuesday.

The unnamed man was searched by officers and then taken into custody where he was held overnight.

He is suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being in possession of criminal property, and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

A spokesperson for the police force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”