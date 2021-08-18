Man arrested following late night mugging in Aylesbury

A man was mugged in Aylesbury last Thursday (August 12), the thief made off with the victim's phone and cash.

The incident took place at around 11pm on Griffin Lane, Goldswain End.

A 27-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has since been released on bail with conditions.

Thames Valley Police still want to know more about the incident and are appealing for witnesses who saw this attack to come forward.

The victim was a 24-year-old who was attacked unprovoked by a man, who grabbed his phone and some money during the assault.

The victim didn't sustain any injuries during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact the police by making a report online or calling 101, quoting reference 43210361659.