Man arrested as police investigate alleged indecent exposure incident in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 16th Sep 2025, 09:24 BST
An alleged exposure incident took place in this Aylesbury neighbourhood
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected incident of indecent exposure which was reported in an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

A man was arrested at around 1:40pm yesterday afternoon after an ‘exposure’ incident was reported to the police. An alleged incident of indecent exposure took place yesterday at the junction of Topaz Lane and Ruby Crescent.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 54-year-old from Aylesbury has been arrested in connection with the incident. The man was held in police custody overnight, the police force also confirmed.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Anyone with information or footage should make a report via our website or [calling] 101, quoting reference number 43250472688. Please do not share this on social media.

“All reports of exposure offences are dealt with seriously and robustly by police. If you witness an indecent exposure, you should call us immediately on 999. This is a crime in progress and so it is appropriate to use our emergency line.”

