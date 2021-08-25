Man arrested after overnight break-in and bank card theft in Aylesbury Town Centre

A man was arrested yesterday (August 24), in connection to an overnight theft when a vehicle was broken into in Aylesbury Town Centre.

The man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and fraud by false representation, as bank cards stolen from the car were used.

Thames Valley Police officers discovered multiple bank cards, a mobile phone and clothing had been stolen from within the vehicle.

The cards were used in several stores within the town centre.

Police officers say, the stolen items have been recovered and returned to the victim, and one male is currently in custody, awaiting interview.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson also advised: "Please remember to keep your vehicles secure and do not keep valuables inside unattended vehicles.

"Report any suspicious activity to 101 or 999 if the incident is in progress."