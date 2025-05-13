Man arrested after Mercedes driver was followed and rammed before being assaulted in Aylesbury

A man has been arrested after a Mercedes driver was followed by two cars before being rammed and then assaulted in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to what they say was an attempted robbery on Thursday May 5th at around 8.30pm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was driving a grey Mercedes-Benz CLA 180 in the town when he became aware of a grey Range Rover and a Mitsubishi Shogun following him.

The victim drove around trying to lose the suspicious vehicles but they shunted his vehicle, leading to extensive damage.

The victim drove towards Aylesbury police station but only made it as far as the Esso petrol station on Wendover Road before being forced to stop.

Two men approached the victim and assaulted him but failed to steal anything.

The offenders made off in their vehicles, one of which may have been abandoned on Bishops Way before being recovered by a private recovery vehicle not related to the police.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The offenders are described as Asian men wearing dark clothing

A 31-year-old man from High Wycombe has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Conor Cormican, of the Buckinghamshire Priority Crime Team, said: “This was a concerning incident but we believe it was targeted and there is no threat to the wider public.

"I am appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information about this attempted robbery to come forward.

“I would also urge any drivers with a dash-cam who were driving in Wendover Road, the A41 Tring Road, and the surrounding area at the time to please check your recordings in case you have captured anything that might help our investigation.

“Please either call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250226051.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”